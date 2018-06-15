EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against China Zenix Auto International Limited - ZX

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of China Zenix Auto International Limited (NYSE: ZX) resulting from allegations that China Zenix may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On June 15, 2018, China Zenix announced that the NYSE decided to delist the company's stock from its exchange, effective as of June 14, 2018. The investigation concerns whether China Zenix violated securities laws.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by China Zenix investors. If you purchased shares of China Zenix please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1361.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equity-alert-rosen-law-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-china-zenix-auto-international-limited--zx-300667042.html
SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Share this article