EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. - CCIH

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) resulting from allegations that ChinaCache may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 29, 2019, ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announcing that it would not be able to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year 2018. On May 17, 2019, ChinaCache disclosed that ChinaCache and its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chairman of the Board of Directors ("Chairman"), Song Wang ("Wang"), were under criminal investigation for allegations of enterprise bribery by a government prosecutors' office in Beijing. Wang resigned as CEO and Chairman. Further, on May 17, 2019, NASDAQ halted trading in ChinaCache securities.

Then, on May 23, 2019, ChinaCache revealed that it received a NASDAQ Notification Letter on May 20, 2019 because the Company was not in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements as it failed to file timely its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 (the "NASDAQ Letter"). The NASDAQ Letter also contained inquires to ChinaCache regarding the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton China, ChinaCache's engagement of its new independent auditor, and the allegations of enterprise bribery by ChinaCache and Wang. Trading in ChinaCache securities remains halted, accordingly ChinaCache securities are illiquid and effectively worthless.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by ChinaCache investors. If you purchased shares of ChinaCache, please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1585.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

