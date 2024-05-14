Equity Alternatives to Market-Cap Indices

May 14 Webcast on DoubleLine CAPE and Fortune Equal-Weighted Equity Funds

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 10 largest stocks in the S&P 500 accounting for nearly a third of the benchmark's market capitalization, investors in market-cap weighted equity strategies are holding significant risk in a small number of companies, many of which are concentrated in the technology sector.

In a May 14, 2024, webcast, DoubleLine Portfolio Managers Samuel Lau and Jeff Mayberry will discuss diversifying stock exposures away from market cap-weighted strategies via the DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE mutual fund (DSEEX/DSENX), the DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) and the DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE).

The CAPE ETF is different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

You may have to pay more money to trade the ETF's shares. This ETF will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.

The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for this ETF compared to other ETFs because it provides less information to traders.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

The differences between this ETF and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance.

The live webcast will start at 4:15 pm Eastern/1:15 pm Pacific Tuesday May 14, 2024. To register for the webcast, please go to this landing page: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635573&tp_key=27a5e04977

A video replay, accessible at the same registration page, will be available a few days after the live webcast.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

A Mutual Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 1 (877) 354-6311 / 1 (877) DLINE11 or visiting DoubleLine.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An ETFs investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling (855) 937-0772, or visiting DoubleLine.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.

DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE Mutual Fund Risk Disclosure

Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in ABS and MBS include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The Fund may use leverage which may cause the effect of an increase or decrease in the value of the portfolio securities to be magnified and the Fund to be more volatile than if leverage was not used. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks, in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. Investing in ETFs involve additional risks such as the market price of the shares may trade at a discount to its net asset value ("NAV"), an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Funds ability to sell its shares. The fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions.

The fund achieves its equity index-related returns primarily through the use of excess return swaps. The fund is entitled to receive the approximate return of the equity index under the terms of the swap, subtracted by the costs of the swap (e.g. short term financing costs).

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions. The Fund is a "non-diversified" investment company and therefore may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a limited number of issuers than funds that are "diversified." Accordingly, the Fund is more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund might be. ETF investments involve additional risks such as the market price trading at a discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a fund's ability to sell its shares. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the ETF, see the Prospectus and SAI, which are available on the ETF's website.

DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Risk Disclosure

Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions. ETF investments involve additional risks such as the market price trading at a discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a fund's ability to sell its shares. The Fund may use leverage which may cause the effect of an increase or decrease in the value of the portfolio securities to be magnified and the Fund to be more volatile than if leverage was not used. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. This risks in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the ETF, see the Prospectus and SAI, which are available on the ETF's website.

DoubleLine Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

DoubleLine ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE DoubleLine