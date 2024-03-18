Equity Angels Partners with Blueprint to Spotlight Emerging Startups at Global Industry Gathering

Leading conference producer supports diversity-focused accelerator through its annual gathering of built world visionaries

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Angels — a social impact organization dedicated to advancing diversity for success in technology startups — announces a strategic alliance with Blueprint , the real estate industry's largest global gathering of industry innovators and investors, leading the charge in changing the built world, from construction to transaction.

"Blueprint is all about new ideas, innovation and connections, which is why we are thrilled to welcome the emerging startups coming through the Equity Angels program," stated Martin Kelly, President of Blueprint. "Katherine Winston and Kenya Burrell-VanWormer are building a strong foundation for their early-stage founders and we are happy that Blueprint Vegas can provide the platform for them to present alongside the top executives, investors and startup entrepreneurs from across the industry."

Thousands of investors, founders and executives gather at Blueprint Vegas and the attendance has increased exponentially within just three years, demonstrating the growth of this sector. Recent research by venture capital firm A/O shows that $17.7 billion was invested in built world technology in 2023 and continues to outperform the wider venture market despite a broader VC downturn.

In its 4th edition, Blueprint Vegas will feature 250+ leading voices in real estate, finance and tech, including:

Jeanne Casey , Global Head of Proptech and Innovation, Nuveen

, Global Head of Proptech and Innovation, Nuveen Pat Dodd , Chief Executive Officer and President, Corelogic

, Chief Executive Officer and President, Corelogic Mike DelPrete , Real Estate Tech Strategist

, Real Estate Tech Strategist Clelia Peters , Managing Partner, Era Ventures

, Managing Partner, Era Ventures John Poe , Chief Operating Officer, Pritzker Realty Group

, Chief Operating Officer, Pritzker Realty Group Spencer Rascoff , General Partner and Founder, 75 & Sunny Ventures

, General Partner and Founder, 75 & Sunny Ventures Betsy Reed , SVP Technology, Starwood Capital Group

, SVP Technology, Starwood Capital Group David Weiden , Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Khosla Ventures

"Given the trillions of dollars under asset management and top investors in attendance, hosting our Demo Day with Blueprint was an easy decision," remarked Katherine Winston, Founder of Equity Angels. "Our goal is to help startup founders be at the right place and right time, with the right people. There is no better opportunity than Blueprint Vegas."

Blueprint Vegas 2024 will be held on September 17th - 19th at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Registration details here: www.BlueprintVegas.com/EquityAngels.

About Equity Angels

Equity Angels is a social impact organization with a mission to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within the technology startup ecosystem, through accelerator programs, executive placement and resources for growth.

SOURCE Equity Angels