Equity Angels Teams Up with MIAMI Association of Realtors® to Revolutionize Real Estate through Diversity and Inclusion

The new social impact organization partners with the largest local real estate association to propel its mission to innovate through diversity and inclusion programs

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Angels, an organization dedicated to fostering fair access to opportunity, has partnered with the MIAMI Association of Realtors® (MIAMI), the nation's largest local Realtor association, to advance their shared mission and values of building a more inclusive and innovative real estate ecosystem.

"Our dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion is reflected through our actions and the initiatives we have supported throughout the years," stated Teresa King Kinney, CEO of MIAMI. "The Equity Angels collaboration represents our continued commitment to focusing on the principles that matter most to our members and the communities we serve, which include growing both our equitable efforts and our technology offerings."

Equity Angels is invested in the success of tech entrepreneurs and founders and there is no better market than Miami, which has a growing tech hub and is perennially ranked among the most entrepreneurial cities in the United States. This is Equity Angels' first-ever partnership with a real estate association and will serve to create access to new initiatives and resources for development and growth between Proptech innovators and real estate professionals.

"We have made it our mission to reshape the Proptech ecosystem into one where creativity and innovation can thrive equally — regardless of race, gender or age," remarked Kenya Burrell-VanWormer, Founder and Managing Partner of Equity Angels. "And as a forward-thinking association leading the charge on both inclusive programs and technology adoption, partnering with MIAMI was our top priority."

MIAMI has been at the forefront of innovation with such initiatives as its multi-state data-sharing partnerships, resulting in reciprocal MLS access with 265,000+ REALTORS® nationwide; a home listing portal partnership with Nestfully to create a seamless, ad-free connection to local agents; and its participation with Second Century Ventures REACH Labs Program to build relationships with local technology investors, incubators, university programs and entrepreneurs.

Equity Angels recently announced its first accelerator program for Proptech startups. Application details are available here: www.equity-angels.com/catalyst-program.

About Equity Angels

Equity Angels is a social impact organization dedicated to fostering fair access to innovation and opportunity. Its mission is to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within the real estate technology startup ecosystem through accelerator programs, executive placement and resources for growth. For more information: www.Equity-Angels.com.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 104 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. MIAMI REALTORS represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 260 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com.

SOURCE Equity Angels