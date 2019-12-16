Equity Bank Selects Newgen to Transform its Online and Branch Account Opening Process

"In the competitive and digital banking environment, it is crucial for us to deliver best-in-class services and exceed customers' expectations. We are eager to work with Newgen to reach additional customers in new and different ways, and provide an outstanding opening and onboarding experience for prospective Equity Bank customers across channels," said John Blakeney, EVP & CIO, Equity Bank .

"With Newgen's online account opening application in place, we will be able to create an optimized customer journey and give customers the convenience to begin their Equity Bank relationship from the comfort of their homes, offices or on the go. We will then focus on digitizing our branch-based account opening process to make it more efficient and seamless," he further added.

"With the rapid proliferation of digital, banks need to be even more customer-centric to differentiate their services. We are glad that Equity Bank has chosen us for this strategic initiative. This partnership is backed by our decades of banking domain expertise and proven methodologies," said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

Using Newgen's application, the bank aims to streamline every step of its customer acquisition process, from omni-channel initiation to the actual opening of the account. Built on a low code automation platform, the application empowers Equity Bank to deliver a delightful customer journey.

About Equity Bank:

Equity Bank is a $4.1 billion community bank with 52 bank locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services. Equity Bank's parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., is based in Wichita and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'EQBK.' Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

