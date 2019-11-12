Equity Estates Launches Fund IV - a Luxury Residence Investment

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue the momentum from Equity Estates Funds I, II, and III, CEO and Founder, Philip Mekelburg announced the launch of Equity Estates Fund IV, LLC ("Fund IV") – an alternative investment offered through a private placement.

Founded in 2006, Equity Estates has raised and deployed more than $125 million toward the purchase of luxury vacation homes around the world. These homes are owned and enjoyed by investors across Equity Estates Funds I, II, and III.

What is Equity Estates? View this video to learn more about Equity Estates and our Luxury Residence Fund of Vacation Homes for accredited investors. Visit us on the web at https://equityestatesfund.com/ Equity Estates Residence, Dropsey Bay, Anguilla Equity Estates Residence, Turks & Caicos

Now, Fund IV is slated to raise approximately $50 million and acquire up to twelve vacation residences from $2 million to $5 million each. These homes will be located in the most coveted destinations including beach, mountain, metropolitan, and leisure settings. Investors enjoy the dual benefits of vacationing in these beautiful homes while participating in the appreciation upon the sale of properties in Fund IV, ten years later. Plus, investors in Fund IV will have privileged access to the entire curated portfolio of more than 60 destinations in 25 countries around the globe.

"With Equity Estates Fund IV we're targeting a handful of new destinations and adding more properties in existing destinations that are popular with the current investor groups. I look forward to buying properties during a timeframe that may turn out to be a softened luxury marketplace," says Mekelburg. "In addition, we have our eyes on in-home technology upgrades to enhance the vacation experience for our investors and to provide more detail about local hotspots at the touch of a button. We will eventually roll this out to all our accommodations across the board."

About Equity Estates

Equity Estates is a hedge fund of luxury vacation homes now in its 13th successful year. This vacation home alternative is for accredited investor via private placement and offers the ability to own and enjoy luxury real estate. A globetrotter's dream with 60+ residences spanning more than 25 countries, Equity Estates' mission is to deliver measurable and memorable returns. Equity Estates Fund I sold out in 2012, Fund II sold out in 2016, and Fund III sold out in October of 2019. Equity Estates has collectively raised and effectively deployed more than $125 million and delivered over 13,000 outstanding vacation experiences.

