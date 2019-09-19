Equity Prime Mortgage Announces New Office in Maitland, Florida

MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage, a national lender, licensed in 45 states, with headquarters in Atlanta, GA announced their continued expansion with the opening of a new office in Maitland, FL.

The Maitland office marks EPM's fourth office in the state of Florida, to meet the growing need for experienced mortgage professionals in the state's housing market. Curtis Swanson, VP of Sales, will be leading the new office, with support from VP of Operations, Felix Vargas.

Swanson and Vargas have over 16 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Their devotion to the communication of every aspect of the loan process and relationship building with clients has allowed their team to build a strong reputation in Maitland and the greater Orlando area.

"We look forward to being a household name in the community by offering a customer experience unmatched by other companies in our industry," – Felix Vargas, VP of Operations.

"We are very excited about this new location and see it as a way to better serve the community. With our time-tested team, we know that this new endeavor is a great way to accommodate the increase in market demands in the region." –Curtis Swanson, VP of Sales

"Curtis has been a consistent producer for our company as both a Mortgage Loan Originator and Sales Manager, and we're all very excited to see him take his next step as a leader. We look forward to seeing his team's continued success with EPM in the Maitland community." – President Eddy Perez, CMB.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, Equity Prime Mortgage has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Equity Prime Mortgage provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, Equity Prime provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. For more information about Equity Prime, visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

Media contact: Ben Halsted

contact@equityprime.com

TOLL FREE (877) 255-3554

NMLS #21116

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

Related Links

equityprime.com

