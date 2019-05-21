Equity Prime Mortgage Expands West with New Regional VP of Sales Ed Jeffry

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a booming Q1, Equity Prime Mortgage is continuing to make waves with the announcement of its return the West Coast. The long-awaited move into California, comes as part of a momentous expansion project by EPM in several states that saw the opening of new offices in Nevada, Texas, and EPM's home state of Georgia.

"We are excited by the potential that exists under his leadership," said EPM President Eddy Perez. "We are looking forward to growing the Northern California market one loan at a time."

Equity Prime Mortgage returns to California with the announcement of new Regional VP of Sales Ed Jeffry.

EPM found the man they were looking for in Ed Jeffry. Joining the EPM family as the Legacy Division's newest Regional Vice President of Sales, Jeffry will draw on his twenty plus years of lending experience to serve the Northern California market. With his service oriented heart, and "walk the walk" mentality he will find a welcome home at Legacy Division, which works to tirelessly bring insight into the issues that plague underserved communities as it relates to mortgage lending with focus on Black Communities, Latino Communities, and Women. While discussing his leadership background, Jeffry expressed his reasons for being so excited to lead EPM's Northern California operations.

"It is my greatest pleasure to influence other mortgage officers with strategies, ideas, resources and emotion and then watch them shine. If you utilize a strategy, idea, resource and/or engaged your emotion because of my influence and it leads you to a higher level of achievement, my life's purpose has been fulfilled."

In addition to his devotion to serving the underserved markets, Jeffry brings with him a unique skillset of niche lending products including loans for athletes and entertainers. With these specialty loan offerings, he has cultivated a network of incredible depth and influence in the California markets. A network, EPM hopes will lead to exciting new opportunities in the golden state.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, Equity Prime Mortgage has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Equity Prime Mortgage provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, Equity Prime provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. For more information about Equity Prime visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

