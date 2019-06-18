Equity Prime Mortgage Gets a Bright New Look with a NEW Logo!

ATLANTA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in Equity Prime Mortgage's (EPM) history began early this morning with the launch of its new logo. Gone is the grey text and two-tone green house. In its place stands a tri-colored "EPM" encased in a black outline of a house. Additionally, the logo features several paintbrush strokes and "Equity Prime Mortgage" spelled out beneath for the company symbolizing the foundation of growth. The new logo, brings with it, a bright and revamped color scheme of turquoise, lime and dark green. The updated colors embody the fresh and eye-popping work environment witnessed each day at EPM.

In addition to the logo, EPM introduced its new motto of "Empowering People More". The new adage goes along with EPM's history of serving its clients with boutique service offerings. The personalized approach, utilized by EPM's knowledgeable mortgage loan originators, empowers their clients to strive for the very best process. We look to guide families into a position for financial gain and wealth building beyond the loan process.

"All companies go through growth and change, we look to embrace it," said EPM President, Eddy Perez, CMB. "We are continuing to paint a picture of diversity at Equity Prime Mortgage and after 11 years we unveil our next chapter that represents the communities, employees and referral partners we serve."

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime Mortgage is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering". The vision of EPM is "Fulfilling the American Dream with a clear vision toward homeownership: Honesty, Integrity and Accountability throughout the process; one loan at a time."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 47 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at Equityprime.com.

Mick Donahue

contact@equityprime.com

TOLL FREE (877) 255-3554

NMLS #21116

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

Related Links

www.equityprime.com

