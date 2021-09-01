Equity Prime Mortgage Heralds a New Era with Darla Devlin as EVP of People Operations and Culture

EPM, who received the MBA Diversity and Inclusion award for the 2019-2020 year for its commitment to serving all peoples, prides itself on empowering people more. This realignment to People Operations allows EPM to scale operations, become more productive, and be more efficient within its processes. EPM is putting empowerment back into the hands of its people.

CEO of EPM, Eddy Perez, CMB, says, "We are a people-centric business. In everything that we do, we keep the people at the forefront of our minds. Without a dynamic culture centered on our people, we cannot serve our mission to empower people more. With Darla coming on board, we believe we can extend our reach beyond the scopes we imaged when we begin this business over 13 years ago."

Devlin joins EPM after 10+ years in Human Resources, and people experience. She has received several service leadership awards for her dedication to people excellence in previous roles.

In this new role, Devlin is ready to rebrand and pave the way. She says, "I am beyond excited to join the EPM Team. Here we have an amazing culture. One built on encouraging our employees to connect and stay healthy - mind, body, and soul; it all goes into one. I want to enhance the culture internally and externally to ensure our community knows who we are and what we stand for. We are a family here, and we are here for the community, ready to serve. We want our customers, both internally and externally, to feel part of that family too. That is the EPM way."

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Blaine McCarty at (678)205-3554, or email [email protected]

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

Related Links

equityprime.com

