Equity Prime Mortgage Receives Award From NAMMBA

ATLANTA, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced its list of the 2018 Best Places to Work for Women and Minorities in the mortgage industry. Each year, NAMMBA compiles this list to honor 20 companies who have demonstrated their commitment to diversity and inclusion on numerous levels. Among the recipients to be honored as this year was Equity Prime Mortgage.

EPM President, Eddy Perez attended the NAMMBA Gala to accept the award.

"On behalf of Equity Prime Mortgage, it was an honor to receive the NAMMBA Best Places to Work for women and minorities award! As an organization, we've always hired from the communities we serve, and it's greatly appreciated when the hard work of many is acknowledged."

As one of the very few 100 percent minority owned mortgage lenders in the U.S., diversity and inclusion have always been top priorities at EPM. With an employee base that is over 54 percent female, and with over 70 percent of its business coming from minority home buyers, EPM's devotion to these ideals is apparent the moment one steps inside one of its offices. In addition to these numbers, EPM announced the addition of the of the Legacy Division in 2018. This division was formed to crush disparity in mortgage lending in the African-American, Latino, and female markets. With the aid of the Legacy Division, EPM looks forward to continuing its work with minority communities.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, Equity Prime Mortgage has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Equity Prime Mortgage has been providing an array of lending resources for 10+ years, such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, Equity Prime provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. For more information about Equity Prime visit us online at www.equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

