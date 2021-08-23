Equity Prime Mortgage Welcomes Kevin DeLory as Chief Lending Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) announces the addition of Kevin DeLory to the executive team as Chief Lending Officer. As EPM builds on its industry-leading transformation, DeLory will be responsible for transforming the third party and consumer experience to a new level in this role.

As EPM continues to show the way in innovation, Kevin DeLory's addition brings forth futuristic processes and opportunities for EPM's third party division. As CLO, DeLory's goal is to build a top-notch sales force driven by knowledge and top-notch customer service for the third party and consumer's benefit. With over 20+ years in TPO, DeLory brings a wealth of knowledge that progresses the company towards something that disrupts the marketplace.

"I am excited to join EPM at this level! This company is building a culture that is unique and different and is dedicated to offering third parties and consumers a better overall experience," said DeLory.

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Blaine McCarty at (678)205-3554, or email [email protected]

Contact: Blaine McCarty & Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM)

Phone: 678-332-9038

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

