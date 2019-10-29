Equity Prime Mortgage Wins 2019 MBA Residential Organizational Diversity and Inclusion Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage was recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a 2019 Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award winner at MBA's 2019 Annual Convention & Expo held Oct. 27-30 in Austin, Texas. The annual awards recognize MBA members for their leadership efforts in diversity and inclusion in two award categories: organizational diversity and inclusion, and market outreach strategies.

EPM was one of five 2019 MBA Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award recipients and was recognized as the Small Lender Organizational Diversity and Inclusion Award winner for its 'expansion of cultural diversity and finding new ways to serve the Mortgage Industry'. While it is still an ongoing effort, "Equiceptance" (EPM's Diversity & Inclusion Initiative) has made a tremendous impact on the way they do business. The EPM workforce is comprised of 52.31% Female, 15.36% Black/African American, 28.83% Hispanic, 4.27% Asian/ Pacific Islander and 3.2% LGBTQ+.

"It stands to note that through these efforts, we have increased our minority hires a total of 7.63% over last year with company-wide inclusion hiring totaling 76.47% (females and minorities). These conscious efforts led to an increase of sales by 143%," said Hilary Passo, HR Director.

*Note, these percentages are based on individuals who willingly disclosed this information.

"In recent years, diversity and inclusion efforts have been a main focus of MBA and our members," said Brian Stoffers, CMB, 2020 MBA Chairman, and Global President, Debt & Structured Finance at CBRE. "This year's award recipients have shown their commitment to fostering D&I programs that benefit their organizations as well as the entire real estate finance industry."

"EPM is dedicated to creating a diverse and welcoming culture for both our employees and clients," said Equity Prime Mortgage President, Eddy Perez, CMB.

To determine this year's Organizational Diversity, Market Outreach Strategies, and Non-Lender award winners, submissions were reviewed by two groups of judges consisting of members of MBA's Diversity and Inclusion Committee and MBA staff. The companies, based on overall number of employees, were scored by the quality of their overall submission, identification of a target audience and annual goals, demonstration of a tangible benefit to participants and the overall enterprise, and the replicability of the program. Innovative program approaches and potential success in broadening the culture of the organization through the values of diversity and inclusion were also considered.

To learn more about MBA's Diversity and Inclusion efforts, please visit mba.org/diversity.

EPM Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime Mortgage is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering". The vision of EPM is "Fulfilling the American Dream with a clear vision toward homeownership: Honesty, Integrity and Accountability throughout the process; one loan at a time."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 47 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

