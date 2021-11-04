Equity Residential Expands Partnership with Anyone Home

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home , the industry-leading provider of technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, today announced a national partnership with Chicago-based Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) as its portfolio-wide CRM solution.

Equity Residential, which owns nearly 80,000 apartment homes across more than 300 communities, first rolled out Anyone Home's CRM at select communities in early 2021 and completed the rollout portfolio-wide within four months.

"Equity Residential is a data-driven company and we needed a CRM solution that could provide us with actionable, accurate data at all levels of our portfolio," said Michael Manelis, Equity Residential's Executive Vice President and COO. "Anyone Home understands the changing landscape of apartment leasing and marketing and its CRM solution enables our teams to be nimbler in making data-centric business decisions."

With Anyone Home, Equity Residential has a CRM solution in place that gives it a variety of options for executing lead management across all facets. The solution supports and optimizes multiple service delivery models at the community, regional, and portfolio levels.

"Equity Residential is the true definition of partner," said Todd Katler, CEO of Anyone Home "Our working relationship has led to enhanced performance for Equity Residential and our growth with them as a technology supplier of choice. We are humbled by the trust placed with us and honored to continue offering Equity Residential first-rate innovations."

About Anyone Home

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif., Anyone Home is completely focused on prospect and resident engagement. Its solutions and services create higher NOI by driving more leasing activity by giving prospects the freedom of choice in how and when they choose to interact.

Its solutions include the Anyone Home CRM, Property Tours, Leasing Chatbot, Contact Center and analysis of leasing agents' calls with prospects.

For more information, visit AnyoneHome.com .

