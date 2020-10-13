Equity, resilience, and independence headline inaugural three-part Munson Lecture Series from Educational First Steps, launching November 10, 2020

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational First Steps (EFS) has launched the inaugural Munson Lecture Series, a three part event series scheduled for November 10, January 12, and March 31. The series themes are Equity, Resilience, and Independence and will feature a stellar lineup of keynote speakers that include a former football star and Fox Sports Analyst, an ABC News and Primetime anchor, and an internationally acclaimed child psychologist, author, and public speaker. Full details about the speakers and additional information can be found at https://educationalfirststeps.org/munsonlectureseries/.

The events honor and are named for one of the nonprofit's founders, Mr. David Munson, Sr., a Dallas philanthropist and oil and gas investor. He co-founded EFS in 1990 with Sandra Estess and former Dallas ISD Superintendent Linus Wright and his wife.

For over 30 years, Educational First Steps has been a source for hope and support for early childhood educators, partnering with childcare centers in neighborhoods of greatest need across North Texas to provide high-quality early education. Too often, poverty, systemic racism, and a lack of community resources prevent many children from receiving the equal opportunity of a high-quality early childhood education. That opportunity's impact can transform the trajectory of a child's life socially, emotionally, economically, and intellectually.

The Munson Series events present an opportunity for EFS to gather virtually with interested supporters from across the area and the country and raise funds and awareness in a new format. Efforts will have a direct effect for the more than 8,000 children EFS impacts every day through equitable early learning environments in over 100 independent early learning centers.

"Change comes when we stand with one voice and a unified commitment," said Vickie Allen, Executive Director at EFS. "Change comes only once we are dedicated to ensuring all children have equal access to a high-quality education. The Munson Series will help us achieve that goal."

Series sponsorships start at $500 and are available now; unique corporate group opportunities are also available.

"By supporting this fundraiser," stressed Vickie, "you can help provide an educational experience that offers North Texas children an equal opportunity for success in life. Please join us."

ABOUT EDUCATIONAL FIRST STEPS

Based in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS connects early childhood educators with training and mentors to help the centers achieve the highest level of local and national accreditation; walks alongside existing childcare programs to provide tools and resources to become and remain economically viable; and thereby equalizes the chance for children to have a strong start when they enter Kindergarten. EFS was founded in 1990 by Dave Munson, Sr, along with Sandra Estess and former Dallas ISD Superintendent Linus Wright and his wife, Joyce Wright. EFS has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth; they are on the web at www.educationalfirststeps.org.

