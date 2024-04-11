Equity Trust Company Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Investors

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company, a leading self-directed IRA custodian, is proud to announce and celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding company. Originating in Ohio with Richard Desich in 1974, the company has grown from a small operation to a nationally recognized leader in the self-directed retirement industry, with $45 billion in assets under custody and administration and offices across Ohio, Florida, Illinois, and South Dakota.

Equity Trust Company remains committed to its mission of providing investors with innovative solutions to help them achieve their financial goals. Through strategic acquisitions and a dedication to world-class service and education, the company has continuously enhanced its capabilities and reach.

"Fifty years ago, our father saw a gap in the investment world and embarked on a mission to revolutionize the way investors approach their retirement savings," said Rich Desich, co-owner of Equity Trust Company. "What started in a humble office has now grown into a company with hundreds of dedicated employees, serving clients nationwide."

Rich and his brother, Jeffrey Desich, have been involved in the business alongside their father since the early days of the company. Despite significant growth and expansion, Equity Trust Company has maintained the spirit of a family-owned business, focusing on building long-lasting relationships with its clients and employees.

"Our evolution from a small operation to a leader among self-directed IRA custodians is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our valued customers," said Equity Trust Company Founder Richard Desich. "Each of our clients has been integral to our journey, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support."

As Equity Trust Company commemorates this milestone, the company remains committed to investing in both technology and its team to ensure it remains at the forefront of the financial services industry.

"The Desiches are so passionate about the business and our customers being successful," said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust Company. "They're willing to reinvest in the business, which enables people like me to deploy the technology and talent to improve the customer experience … all of that helps us to remain relevant."

The company will celebrate the anniversary throughout the year with client and employee recognition as well as collaboration with community organizations. For more information about Equity Trust Company's 50-year history, including a mini-documentary about the company's origin and evolution, visit https://www.trustetc.com/50th-anniversary.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974, to a directed custodian today with more than $45 billion in assets (as of 1/1/24). For more information, visit trustetc.com.

