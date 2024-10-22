Equity Trust Company Launches Comprehensive Private Fund Custody Solutions

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company, a pioneer in self-directed IRAs with 50 years of experience and $52 billion in assets under custody and administration, is proud to introduce its Private Fund Custody Solutions. Serving as a Qualified Custodian, this service is designed to meet the needs of private fund issuers, providing a secure and efficient way to safeguard client assets.

Private Fund Custody (PFC) is a service originally offered by Midland Trust Company, which joined the Equity family of companies in August 2023. Equity Trust has since enhanced this service, which is managed by a team recognized by Forbes Advisor as the Best Self-Directed IRA for Private Equity.

Investment advisors utilize private fund custody solutions to ensure the secure and compliant management of client assets. By leveraging these services, advisors can safeguard against the misuse or misappropriation of funds, adhere to regulatory requirements, and provide transparent reporting to their clients. This not only enhances investor confidence but also allows advisors to focus on strategic investment decisions, knowing that the administrative and custodial aspects are handled.

Key Features of Equity Trust's Private Fund Custody Solutions:

Full Custody Services: Equity Trust executes transactions on behalf of the fund, manages asset registration, processes payments, and provides detailed fund-level statements to investors.

Document Custody Services: Secure physical and digital storage of original documents, with quarterly reporting to ensure transparency and security.

Customizable Solutions: Tailored custody solutions and pricing plans to fit the specific structure and needs of each fund, ensuring compliance with SEC regulations.

Dedicated Support: Each client is assigned a dedicated account manager to provide personalized service and support.

"At Equity Trust, we understand the critical importance of safeguarding client assets," said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust Company. "Our Private Fund Custody solutions are designed to ease the administrative burden on fund managers and provide peace of mind to their investors, ensuring that all assets are securely managed and reported."

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a leading self-directed IRA custodian with a 50-year legacy of offering innovative retirement solutions. It evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974 to a directed custodian with $52 billion in assets under custody and administration, as of June 1, 2024. Equity Trust empowers investors to take control of their retirement accounts with unparalleled flexibility and experience.

