Equity Union Luxury Properties' Lilach Depas lists private estate in Malibu

News provided by

Equity Union

04 Oct, 2023, 13:10 ET

The 12,114 sq.ft. new construction home sits on approximately 50 acres

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union Luxury Properties congratulates Lilach Depas on her new listing at 573 Westlake Road in Malibu, California. This home is a private estate nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the bustling city that all of Los Angeles has to offer.

Continue Reading
573 Westlake Road, Malibu - listed by Lilach Depas of Equity Union Real Estate and Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty.
573 Westlake Road, Malibu - listed by Lilach Depas of Equity Union Real Estate and Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty.

Sitting on approximately 50 acres just minutes from Westlake Village and the Malibu Beaches, this self-sustaining masterpiece features a 2,800 sq.ft. primary bedroom and 3,600 sq.ft. infinity pool. The home resides on solid blue rock bedrock on 2 flat acres with 2 additional flat lots providing endless potential for the new owners. A helicopter pad, tennis courts, or event its own vineyard, the possibilities go on and on.

Designed and built by professional hillside developer, Nissim David Chai of Ofarit Development, Nissim purchased the property approximately 2 ½ years ago, with a 6-month design period included. As a result, this exquisite home now features the perfect blend of breathtaking panoramic views and serene privacy, perched high in the sky over Malibu.

Nissim was born in Israel from a family of builders, with his father being one of the biggest developers in his home country. After serving in the army, he entered into the building industry then came to the United States in 2000. He is known for building high-quality and luxury homes in the greater Los Angeles area.

Lilach Depas has an incredible career in real estate spanning over 10 years.  She is a luxury specialist at Equity Union's Woodland Hills branch, consistently in the top 5 individual agents in sales volume. She has a talent of helping her clients get the most value out of their properties, whether buying or selling. The property is co-listed by Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty.

The property will be held open today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its first brokers open with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music and valet.

About Equity Union Luxury Properties: The independent brokerage has over 700 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. It's the fastest growing real estate brokerage in Southern California. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in LA's Westside, the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

CONTACT: Dan Stueve, +13105955875, [email protected] 

SOURCE Equity Union

Also from this source

Equity Union purchases 14,650 sq.ft. building in Westlake Village, its 11th branch location. With purchase, brokerage expands operations into the Conejo Valley

Equity Union purchases 9,000 sq.ft. building in Rancho Mirage, expands operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.