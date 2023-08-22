Equity Union purchases 14,650 sq.ft. building in Westlake Village, its 11th branch location. With purchase, brokerage expands operations into the Conejo Valley

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has acquired an additional commercial building in Southern California with 14,650 sq.ft. of mixed office and medical use space located at 4353 Park Terrace Drive in Westlake Village, California. The building will house its Westlake Village branch of the real estate brokerage, as well as additional tenants.

Equity Union Westlake Village

Approximately 8,000 sq.ft. of the newly acquired building will be dedicated as the real estate firm's 11th location, which will include 18 private offices, 18 additional desk spaces for agents' individual use, conference rooms, a large training room, and additional shared desk space for agents to use who are on the move.

The company, Equity Union, has seen unprecedented growth over the past 16 months, adding many top producers, branch locations and services to its agents. "As someone that has sold real estate for many years', I understand when agents need more support from their brokerage, and it's now", said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. "Westlake Village has always been a market that we've wanted to grow our relationships in. Many of our agents already live and work in the Conejo Valley, so it's always been on our radar of expansion. The support from the Realtor community here has been overwhelming and it's an exciting time to be able to grow our company together with them".

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 650 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. It's the fastest growing real estate brokerage in Southern California. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in LA's Westside, the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking real estate entrepreneur and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up. Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company with a strong emphasis on agent support, for an elevated buying, selling, and working experience. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity, and excellence, we are ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

