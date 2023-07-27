Equity Union purchases 9,000 sq.ft. building in Rancho Mirage, expands operations

News provided by

Equity Union

27 Jul, 2023, 11:16 ET

The location will be its third and largest location in the Coachella Valley

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union Real Estate closed escrow on a 9,000 sq.ft. office and retail building in Rancho Mirage at 70-115 Highway 111. It will house the Rancho Mirage branch of its real estate brokerage.

Adding to its assets, this building will be its third branch in the Coachella Valley, with other offices in the region located in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, and their tenth overall location in Southern California. The office will be Equity Union's Hub for increased agent training, productivity coaching and support in the region. It includes a state-of-the-art media room for its agents to create social media content, as well as high-end digital media marketing resources. Over 27 private offices for agents are also planned, with additional meeting space, a large training room, conference rooms and shared desk space for agents on the move.         

"The community of Realtors in the valley here have been very welcoming to us and receptive to our brand, support tools and business model", said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. "It's because of their trust in us that we've been able to expand our operations at this pace and scale". In June of this year, the company celebrated over 100 agents joining its Coachella Valley branches in under ten months, many of which were top producers from its local competitors.

The independent brokerage has over 600 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. It's the fastest growing real estate brokerage in Southern California. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in LA's Westside, the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. 

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up. Equity Union was created to be a completely unique kind of real estate company with an unprecedented emphasis on agent support, for an elevated buying, selling, and working experience. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

CONTACT:
Dan Stueve
+13105955875
[email protected]

SOURCE Equity Union

