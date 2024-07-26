Equity Union purchases three buildings in La Quinta, California totaling 14,998 sq.ft.

With purchase, brokerage further expands operations in the Coachella Valley.

LA QUINTA, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced its continued expansion with the acquisition of the La Quinta Professional Plaza located at 47040, 47050 and 47060 Washington Street in La Quinta, California. The professional plaza will house its La Quinta branch of the real estate brokerage, as well as additional tenants including Lawyer's Title and Wonderland Escrow, to name a few.

47040, 47050 and 47060 Washington Street, La Quinta, California 92253

Approximately 6,000 sq.ft. of the newly acquired building will be dedicated to the real estate firm's 12th location, which will include private offices, conference rooms, a large training room, and additional shared desk space for agents on the move to utilize.

"The growth of our company has always been driven by the local community of its realtors. Just like our eleven other locations, the community here in La Quinta have asked when we would expand here. It's humbling to be able to say that time is now, because of the tremendous growth we've seen in this region in a very short period of time", said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union.

The company first expanded its operations to the Coachella Valley in September of 2022, and has since grown to over 200 agents in the region with additional locations in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert. Equity Union Real Estate has now risen to 3rd in market share across all real estate companies in the region.

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 750 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in the Westside of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, the Conejo Valley and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking real estate entrepreneur and inspiring author of the bestselling memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company with a strong emphasis on agent support, for an elevated buying, selling, and work experience.

