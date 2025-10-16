Equity Union Real Estate Records 189% Five-Year Growth; RealTrends Verified Confirms $3.11B in 2024 Sales Volume and 3,639 Sides

Independent brokerage now 950 agents across 12 Southern California offices; growth achieved organically, without mergers or acquisitions.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Union Real Estate today announced continued momentum marked by 189% five–year growth in transaction sides and $3.11 billion in 2024 sales volume on 3,639 closed sides, earning placement on the 2025 RealTrends Verified GameChangers list that highlights the nation's fastest–growing brokerages.

"With a model built on support, accountability, and local expertise, our agents continue to win for their clients at every price point," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. "We've scaled responsibly while staying true to our values—and we've done it organically." (RealTrends/HousingWire reports note Equity Union's growth strategy as 100% organic, i.e., without M&A.)

Performance highlights

189% growth in transaction sides over the past five years (RealTrends Verified GameChangers 2025 methodology).

$3.11B 2024 sales volume and 3,639 total transaction sides; 950 active licensed agents across 12 residential sales offices (RealTrends Verified brokerage profile).

2024 sales volume and total transaction sides; active licensed agents across residential sales offices (RealTrends Verified brokerage profile). Footprint spans 12 offices including Sherman Oaks (HQ), Brentwood, Calabasas, Encino, Santa Clarita, Toluca Lake, Westlake Village, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, and Rancho Mirage.

What's driving the growth

Equity Union's platform emphasizes white–glove support, tailored coaching, and a culture that rewards long–term professionalism.

"We believe our growth speaks louder than any marketing pitch," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. "These numbers reflect agent confidence, system resilience, and a strategic approach to expansion even in volatile markets."

To deliver on these numbers, Equity Union continues to lean into:

Full in-house support (marketing, legal, technology) so agents can focus on their clients

(marketing, legal, technology) so agents can focus on their clients Rigorous recruiting and onboarding that emphasizes quality over volume

Market-by-market growth dictated by agent demand rather than top-down expansion

As part of its scaling strategy, Equity Union recently launched a new Calabasas office, with an additional office opening later this year in Los Angeles' Westside region — reinforcing its service footprint and local brand presence.

