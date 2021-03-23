Equity West Capital Partners Revitalizes Portland Metro and Launches Non-Profit to Deliver Solutions to Local Homeless

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity West Capital Partners (EWCP), the largest known owner of single-family homes in the Portland Metro Area, is boosting the community through the revitalization of homes and addressing the homelessness crisis. Led by Sean Robbins, EWCP is improving the area via a two-pronged approach - renovating zombie homes and delivering burritos in biodegradable wrappers that have printed information about local resources available to the homeless.

"Zombie homes occur when a homeowner abandons a foreclosed property too quickly, creating a haven for illegal activity," says Sean Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of EWCP. "This creates problems for the neighborhood because a vacant, unattended house can lower property values and invite dangerous people."

Since 2013, EWCP has acquired and rehabilitated more than two hundred abandoned homes, which are now being rented to families and sold to first-time home buyers. Not only is it removing liens and red tags on foreclosed homes, it is also delivering additional housing at a time when there is a huge shortage.

"By purchasing these homes, we are helping to clean up the city and provide liquidity in the marketplace," said Sean Robbins. "Since 2013 we have helped more than 300 families find homes in safe, affordable neighborhoods."

In the process of refurbishing communities, Sean Robbins recognized the local rise in Portland's homelessness and created the 501c3 nonprofit Resource Wrap as a response. Resource Wrap's mission to bridge the gap between resources available and the homeless population. Its goal is to provide relief directly to homeless individuals in the form of fresh, warm, and nutritious burritos that are wrapped in special, biodegradable wrappers that are filled to the brim with information about local resources for the homeless. As a "mobile food bank," Resource Wrap is able to bring aid directly to homeless people rendered immobile by injury or sickness.

According to Statista.com , Oregon had the fifth-highest rate of homelessness in the United States in 2019. Portland Metro's 2019 Point in Time Count accounted for 4,015 homeless in the area. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness , in 2019, reported that Oregon had an overall homeless population of 15,876. Thus, the Portland Metro area accounts for 25.3% of the total homeless population in the state of Oregon.

"There is a gap between the homeless population and awareness of resources available to them," said Sean Robbins. "Using the burrito wraps and personal community outreach, we can support the homeless in finding long-term solutions."

Although still in the early stages of its efforts, Resource Wrap is launching its first campaign in the Spring of 2021.

About Equity West Capital Partners

Equity West Capital Partners is a fund manager uniquely positioned to invest in distressed real estate opportunities with inherent value-add potential. EWCP focuses on purchasing distressed assets in bulk from trustee sales and a variety of banks and other financial institutions. With the ability to source off-market transactions and a streamlined value-add process, EWCP aims to deliver above-market returns with reduced risk tolerance levels. Launched in 2010 by an experienced management team, the EWCP platform is not impacted by distressed legacy investments that originated during the real estate bubble. Visit http://equitywestcapital.com/.

About Resource Wrap

Resource Wrap, founded by Sean Robbins, deploys food trucks to provide relief directly to homeless people in the form of fresh, warm, and nutritious burritos while giving them awareness about resources that can better their lives. As a "mobile food bank," Resource Wrap is able to bring aid directly to individuals in harsh weather conditions or those rendered immobile by injury or sickness. Resource Wrap is committed to a holistic approach to helping the homeless. We provide short-term food relief and drive awareness around long-term solutions to homelessness on the individual level. Every single Resource Wrap burrito is wrapped in a special, biodegradable wrapper, filled to the brim with information about local resources that can support them. Visit https://resourcewrap.org/.

