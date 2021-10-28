EquityCoin CEO Vernon J. Featured on NOVA Now Podcast by PBS

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Vernon J., CEO of EquityCoin, Inc., was featured on PBS's NOVA Now Podcast. From the PBS science series NOVA, Dr. Alok Patel leads a biweekly podcast digging into the science powering the headlines. The series takes the audience behind the scenes with the people—scientists, engineers, technologists, mathematicians and more—working to understand our world. Now it's more critical than ever to distinguish fact from fiction and find science-based answers to the most pressing questions of our time.

Vernon J. - CEO of EquityCoin

In the podcast episode titled "Cryptocurrency: the future of money in a digital world?", Dr. Patel and Vernon J. explore how digital currencies and security tokens are disrupting the current financial landscape. The internet revolutionized how we communicate and exchange information. Now, it's causing the ways in which we invest and spend money to change, laying the foundation for cryptocurrency. How this digital currency functions—much like the inner workings of the internet itself—is invisible to most. But the ongoing explosion of interest and investment in cryptocurrency is undeniable. In September, El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. Meanwhile, China announced a ban on all crypto trading and mining. So, what exactly is cryptocurrency, and how risky is it to invest in it? Is the future of money heading in a digital direction? With help from innovators paving the way for the future of money in a digital world, Dr. Alok Patel answers these questions to find out what the hype is all about.

EquityCoin™ (EQTY) is the first digital token on the blockchain-backed by affordable housing. Structured as a public benefit corporation, the company seeks to modernize the real estate funding apparatus by replacing the antiquated centralized paradigm with the burgeoning sharing equity economy model.

Over 500,000 Americans face housing insecurity on a single night, and with a shortage of over 7 million affordable housing units, the housing crisis we face is at epidemic proportions. Real estate is one of the most significant wealth-building assets available; however, marginalized communities have been consistently left out. EquityCoin's goal is to take on the tasks of both introducing income-producing opportunities to those who historically have been left out, and at the same time, provide quality housing for those who need it most.

To listen to the NOVA Now podcast episode featuring Vernon J., go to https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/podcast .

For more information about EquityCoin's mission, go to https://EquityCoin.org .

Media contact:

Beatriz Durant

[email protected]

747-900-1387

SOURCE EquityCoin, Inc.

Related Links

https://equitycoin.org

