EquityShare Unveils OMAR: A Legal AI Assistant Designed to Streamline Fundraising

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityShare, a tokenization and crowdfunding platform, today announced the launch of OMAR (Offering Memorandum Auto-Reporter), a legal AI assistant that helps business owners save time and money by generating compliant offering memorandums in minutes.

An offering memorandum (OM) is a legal disclosure document required to raise capital from investors. Industry data confirms that creating an OM is expensive and slow. Small businesses spend an average of $5,000 to $25,000 to prepare private offering documentation, which usually takes a few weeks. This bottleneck creates a gap in participation by community-based developers and early-stage entrepreneurs seeking to grow their existing businesses or acquire new properties and assets.

OMAR helps to fill this gap. A user simply drops their business plan or any related information into the OMAR platform. The agent then parses the information, cross-references the content with thousands of approved Oms, organizes it and structures it in a compliant offering memorandum framework. The user can then review and fill out any remaining required fields before finalizing the document.

Automation reduces upfront costs by allowing founders to use attorneys for document review and red lining, instead of full document creation. In pilot testing, founders using OMAR created complete draft offering memorandums in under 15 minutes.

"We've been in the developer's seat; raising funds for affordable housing projects, facing delays due to offering docs, and watching legal costs pile up before a single dollar came in," said Vernon Jay, CEO of Equity Platforms, Inc., EquityShare's parent company. "The offering memorandum has quietly become one of the most overlooked choke points in early-stage fundraising. OMAR breaks that open. It's fast, free, and designed to return power to the hands of local developers and startup teams, not just institutional gatekeepers."

OMAR represents a practical step toward EquityShare's vision of a unified ecosystem where technology supports every stage of capital formation. Together with tokenization, which streamlines accounting, dividend sharing, reward building, and ownership records, OMAR equips community developers and entrepreneurs with the tools to prepare and launch offerings more efficiently within a single platform.

To use OMAR, create an EquityShare account and visit equityshare.ai/agents/omar or navigate to the Agents tab from the user profile.

By the Numbers

Statistic Insight $5K–$25K Average cost for small businesses to prepare private offering documents (SBA) 3–6 weeks Average time to prepare an offering memorandum through traditional legal workflows <15 minutes Average time for OMAR users to generate a complete draft OM 70%+ Estimated cost savings when using OMAR compared to full legal preparation

About EquityShare

EquityShare enables developers, startups, and businesses to raise capital through tokenization and crowdfunding. Operated by Equity Platforms, Inc., its mission is to equip community developers with the digital tools needed to compete in modern capital markets, streamline asset acquisition, and expand equitable ownership opportunities.

