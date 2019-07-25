EquityUp's Innovative M&A Automation Platform to Issue Up Half a Billion of Commercial Real Estate Transactions

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityUp, a venture-backed fintech company using cutting-edge platform technology to streamline investor onboarding and administration for lower to middle-market M&A automation, announced today an agreement that ScanlanKemperBard (SKB), an Oregon based real estate private equity fund and merchant bank with $4.36 B AUM, will be using the platform to issue potentially up to $500 million of commercial real estate transactions.

SKB chose EquityUp's platform because of its robust database of 250,000 including global venture capital firms, family offices, and private investors, and is more comprehensive than platforms such as S&P Global Market Intelligence's CapIQ.

In addition to a comprehensive database, EquityUp incorporates an automated artificial intelligence-based recommendation engine harnessing critical data points. Based on customer feedback and portfolio analysis it uses multivariate regression and learning to rank models to match deal information from data on geography, financial instrument, subscription size and industry specific KPIs/Financial Indicators which intelligently align buy and sell-side interests.

"Our vision for EquityUp is to address an unmet financial need for family offices as well as high-net-worth individuals to conduct more direct investment and build dynamic, customized portfolios without incurring the complexities and commissions associated with secondary markets," said Chase Hughes, CEO of EquityUp. "By streamlining this process, we believe that family offices will have a lower cost of capital and increased control by using cutting-edge technology,"

Currently today, securities are issued with physical documentation and legacy software systems unable to communicate with one another, which is why the CUSIP identifier was invented in the 1960s. EquityUp solves this problem by using proprietary technology to synchronize security behavior across systems with transfer agents, custodians, and an internal liquidity network with partnering broker-dealers.

About EquityUp

EquityUp's flagship product is a commission-free Protocol Agnostic Security Token Issuance portal which connects to leading institutional Transfer Agents, Cap Table systems, and Custodians to provide investors and issuers a variety of options connecting existing institutional technology the new standard securities agreements, smart contract-based Security Tokens - making it the leading choice for enterprise level security token issuances.

About ScanlanKemperBard

SKB is a real estate private equity firm and merchant bank with $4.36 B in total portfolio activity across 28.9 Million Sq. Ft. of real estate. They focus on Commercial Real Estate deals in the Pacific Northwest between $200 – 500 M and work with 19 Institutional partners managing over $2 Trillion.

Sunny Uberoi

Chief Communications Officer

EquityUp

917 747 2018

sunny@166media.com

300 Park Avenue, Floor 13

New York, NY

SOURCE EquityUp

Related Links

equityup.io

