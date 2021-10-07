EquityZen Closes on Seventh Growth Opportunity Fund for Pre-IPO Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityZen , the leading pre-IPO investment platform, today announced that it has closed its seventh Growth Opportunity Fund. The Growth Opportunity Fund strategy plans to invest in 15 to 20 late-stage private companies, across high growth sectors including technology, biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence.

"EquityZen's managed funds have met a growing need of retail investors for diversified, pre-IPO investment access," said EquityZen's CEO Atish Davda. "With many companies now staying private for over 12 years, the need for pre-IPO investment access is more important than ever. A diversified portfolio of pre-IPO investments can provide the growth-equity type return that many investors are missing in the public markets and we've proven this through the strong performance of EquityZen's managed funds."

Since 2013, EquityZen has closed over 25,000 secondary transactions in over 300 private companies, generating meaningful returns for investors. The platform has seen over 50 exits including DraftKings, DocuSign, Spotify, and Coinbase.

The seventh Growth Opportunity Fund intends to build on the success of prior funds. "Given the strong pipeline of private company shares on EquityZen's platform, the Growth Opportunity Fund's Investment Committee is well positioned to provide compelling investment opportunities to our investors," said Phil Haslett, EquityZen Co-Founder, Chief Revenue Officer, and Investment Committee Member.

By offering low investment minimums, EquityZen aims to provide access to as many accredited investors as possible. Haslett explains, "EquityZen's mission is to bring 'Private Markets to the Public.' We believe this is a strategy that we can scale meaningfully, providing access to a wider breadth of both retail and institutional investors."

In addition to its Growth Opportunity Fund strategy and other managed fund strategies, EquityZen also offers single company pre-IPO investments with minimums as low as $10,000.

For more information about EquityZen's managed funds business, please contact [email protected] .

Disclaimer: Note that not all pre-IPO companies will go public, and not all public offerings will result in a successful investment.

About EquityZen

EquityZen Inc. is the leading marketplace for investing in late-stage private technology companies. EquityZen provides accredited investors, wealth advisors, and institutional money managers access to private markets through actively managed funds and single-company funds.

With over 23,000 private placements completed and 300+ premier private companies served, EquityZen is building private markets for the public. EquityZen is backed by leading Wall Street and Silicon Valley firms, including Draper Associates and WorldQuant Ventures. Find out more here .

Contact:

Deborah Kostroun

Zito Partners

(201) 403-8185

[email protected]

SOURCE EquityZen Inc.

Related Links

https://www.equityzen.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_id=gof7

