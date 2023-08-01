Equivity Acquires RH Communications to Add Virtual Receptionist Services

Leading virtual assistant services provider adds reception to their suite of administrative, marketing and paralegal offerings.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equivity, a leading provider of US-based virtual assistant services specializing in administrative, marketing, and paralegal support for businesses and entrepreneurs, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of RH Communications Inc., a renowned market leader in the virtual receptionist services industry. This strategic acquisition is a key milestone for Equivity, strengthening its commitment to providing outstanding customer experiences while expanding its range of services.

Through this integration, RH Communications' extensive answering service experience will combine with Equivity's industry-leading US-based virtual assistants, resulting in unparalleled virtual receptionist services and flawless 24/7 call management capabilities. Equivity CEO, Aldo Bettoni, said, "Clients can trust our team's professionalism, expertise, and years of industry experience to manage their calls and messages seamlessly. This empowers them to prioritize critical tasks and maintain a professional image without incurring additional expenses."

Equivity's new virtual receptionist services offer customized plans that are tailored to each company's individual needs, bilingual capabilities, multiple message delivery options for convenience, and reliable emergency relay services to ensure urgent calls are promptly addressed, even outside regular office hours.

Aldo Bettoni, CEO of Equivity, emphasized, "We don't impose start-up fees or additional charges for weekends and holidays. Our team collaborates closely with clients to personalize call-handling instructions and greetings, ensuring that our virtual receptionist service seamlessly aligns with their brand and objectives."

For more information about Equivity's virtual receptionist services, please visit www.equivityva.com.

About Equivity:

Equivity is a leading provider of virtual administrative, marketing, paralegal and receptionist support offering a wide range of services to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service delivery, Equivity helps businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Equivity