Equivity Acquires RH Communications to Add Virtual Receptionist Services

News provided by

Equivity

01 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Leading virtual assistant services provider adds reception to their suite of administrative, marketing and paralegal offerings.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equivity, a leading provider of US-based virtual assistant services specializing in administrative, marketing, and paralegal support for businesses and entrepreneurs, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of RH Communications Inc., a renowned market leader in the virtual receptionist services industry. This strategic acquisition is a key milestone for Equivity, strengthening its commitment to providing outstanding customer experiences while expanding its range of services.

Through this integration, RH Communications' extensive answering service experience will combine with Equivity's industry-leading US-based virtual assistants, resulting in unparalleled virtual receptionist services and flawless 24/7 call management capabilities. Equivity CEO, Aldo Bettoni, said, "Clients can trust our team's professionalism, expertise, and years of industry experience to manage their calls and messages seamlessly. This empowers them to prioritize critical tasks and maintain a professional image without incurring additional expenses."

Equivity's new virtual receptionist services offer customized plans that are tailored to each company's individual needs, bilingual capabilities, multiple message delivery options for convenience, and reliable emergency relay services to ensure urgent calls are promptly addressed, even outside regular office hours.

Aldo Bettoni, CEO of Equivity, emphasized, "We don't impose start-up fees or additional charges for weekends and holidays. Our team collaborates closely with clients to personalize call-handling instructions and greetings, ensuring that our virtual receptionist service seamlessly aligns with their brand and objectives."

For more information about Equivity's virtual receptionist services, please visit www.equivityva.com.

About Equivity:

Equivity is a leading provider of virtual administrative, marketing, paralegal and receptionist support offering a wide range of services to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service delivery, Equivity helps businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Equivity

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.