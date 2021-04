EQUOS Origin Token (EQO) starts trading today

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUOS, the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange owned by Nasdaq-listed Diginex [EQOS], today announced that EQUOS Origin (EQO) officially starts trading, with traders receiving a share of over one million EQO tokens that have been issued to price-taker traders on the platform.

This comes as trading volumes on EQUOS have reached record levels in recent weeks in anticipation of the EQO launch.

With the full launch of EQO now complete, the EQO/USDC trading pair is now live on EQUOS, providing immediate liquidity for traders looking to buy or sell.

Holders of EQO receive a number of benefits that are unique to EQUOS.



This includes reduced trading fees, access to future airdrops, staking rewards, collateral against derivatives transactions, and enhanced interest for crypto lending. There will also be a buy back and burn mechanism implemented once the token has been fully distributed.

In accordance with the EQO whitepaper, EQO will be distributed every day in the form of trading and staking rewards over a two-year period. Every 90 daily Reward Blocks the rewards halve, increasing the similar to Bitcoin, and highlighting its increasing scarcity. The whitepaper is available in English, Chinese, and Korean.

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, said: "It's extremely encouraging to see record-breaking volume on EQUOS, as traders realize the benefits of owning EQO. The EQUOS Origin token offers a great range of utilities and incentives for traders using the EQUOS platform, and we're very excited about how this will continue to spur the explosive growth we have been seeing."

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

SOURCE Diginex Limited