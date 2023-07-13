Equum Medical and National Rural Health Association partner on IT, telehealth to help sustain the healthcare safety net

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has designated Equum Medical as its exclusive Health Information Technology Coalition Partner. The HIT Coalition, with the support and expertise of Equum Medical will work on initiatives to revolutionize care for rural Americans through more widespread and effective use of electronic records and telehealth services.

Equum Medical is a Gold Member and Exclusive HIT Coalition Partner of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA)
In 2009 a "Rural Health Information Technology (HIT) Coalition" was convened under the aegis of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the National Rural Health Resource Center (NRHRC). The HIT coalition operates with the help of NRHRC and Health Tech Strategies, Inc. and is composed of a cross-section of diverse advocates and stake-holders – including representatives of hospitals, clinics, providers, technology organizations, and government.  The Coalition identifies emerging technologies (as well as current policy issues) of critical importance to rural healthcare offering insights of particular interest to rural health care delivery through technology.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Equum, which has so much experience with the challenges faced in rural healthcare," said Larry Bedell, NRHA's Services Corporation Executive Director. "For many of our members, decisions are being made on expensive digital tools and telehealth services that should  improve productivity and, most importantly, help reduce the impact of workforce shortages, but these organizations need help in sifting through the available options. We have seen that Equum has the depth and breadth of rural health expertise to aid in providing that assistance."

Alone among vendors, Equum offers comprehensive virtual care services with specialists in acute care, virtual nursing, remote monitoring technicians for vital signs and virtual safety sitters, who watch patients at risk of falling or other harms.

"The decision to accept the partnership was driven by our deep belief in the power of collaboration, innovation and inclusivity to transform healthcare delivery for rural communities across the nation," said Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA, founder and CEO of Equum Medical.  With NHRA at the helm, this coalition will do great things to benefit rural healthcare. "NRHA's reputation as a high-integrity, dedicated organization is unmatched; they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to advancing rural healthcare through their tireless advocacy, research and educational initiatives."

Scurlock noted that rural healthcare runs deep in his and his company's DNA. "I grew up in a small Texas town, and I have firsthand knowledge of the full impact of the closure of the only hospital in a community – a loss of access, jobs and people," he said. "Equum has made preserving rural healthcare our top priority."

About Equum
Equum Medical is a nationally recognized, tech-enabled clinical services company that provides the people and processes that ensure investments in telehealth technology succeed in transforming inpatient care. Equum's clinical services platform focuses on the acute care population spanning ED, ICU, nursing and sitter solutions. Learn more here at equummedical.com. 

About NRHA
The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit organization that brings together thousands of members across the United States to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. For more go to ruralhealth.us.

