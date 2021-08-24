Equum Medical Raises $20 Million of Growth Equity from Heritage Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical , a leading provider of acute care telehealth and teleICU solutions, today announced that it raised $20 million in growth equity from Heritage Group. The funding will enable Equum Medical to further enhance its service model and broaden the reach of its experienced team of clinicians across the United States and beyond.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an even greater strain on physicians, who already were suffering from burnout, as well as hospitals that are contending with shortages of intensivists. Equum Medical's physician-led and partnership-driven approach is exactly what is needed to address physician imbalances across the healthcare system," said Lauren Brueggen, partner at Heritage Group. "At Heritage, we have been fortunate to invest behind several notable telehealth companies, including MDLive, Vivify Health, AvaSure and now Equum Medical. We believe that Dr. Corey Scurlock and Dr. Brian Rosenfeld are two of the most renowned pioneers in the teleICU industry and we are thrilled to partner with them to build a dominant acute care telehealth company."

Equum Medical brings together an experienced team of clinicians with advanced, data-driven change management methodologies to provide high-touch telehealth services in a flexible, cost-effective manner. By delivering a variety of acute care telehealth services, hospitals and health systems are able to access scarce clinical resources when and where they need them. Equum Medical helps fill ICU intensivist coverage gaps, eases emergency department capacity constraints, enhances transfer center dynamics and reduces leakage by adding physician engagement to the process, and improves the lifestyle of on-site clinicians.

"With a clear understanding of the acute care telehealth market and a growing multispecialty physician group, Equum Medical offers health systems and hospitals a single source for managing this rapidly growing field," said Equum Medical CEO Corey Scurlock, M.D. "As a physician-run company, we are able to understand and meet our clinicians' needs. Combined with our approach of customizing offerings to meet the specific needs of our hospital system clients, Equum Medical is well positioned to become the preeminent player in the acute telehealth market."

Equum Medical employs one of the largest panels of board-certified critical care physicians and a growing panel of subspecialty physicians, who provide multiple solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems to combat the rise in higher acuity patients and significant provider shortages.

"The Heritage team and their unique strategic investor model provide the most opportunistic partnership for a high-growth company like Equum Medical. Heritage Group's investment will enable us to grow rapidly and be a juggernaut in the acute care telehealth space," said Brian Rosenfeld, M.D., executive vice president at Equum Medical.

About Equum Medical

For over 10 years, Equum Medical has provided board-certified critical care physicians delivering acute care telehealth to address the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Equum Medical's flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extending patient care in specialty areas and offering program leadership. By adapting to each client's technology platform and ensuring quality of care is delivered through proven data-driven change management methodologies, Equum Medical enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. For more information, visit equummedical.com .

About Heritage GroupHeritage Group is a Nashville, Tenn.-based, healthcare-focused investment firm with more than 35 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies at all stages. Heritage seeks to make majority and minority investments, ranging from $20 to $40 million per portfolio company, in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses that address the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. The firm's limited partners include some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers and healthcare service providers. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com .

SOURCE Equum Medical