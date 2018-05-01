Equus Launches New Global Equity Solution With PwC

DENVER, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a leader in global mobility software, today announced the launch of EquityPro, a cloud-based tool that manages tax and social security liabilities on equity awards for an organization's international workforce. Leveraging PwC's tax logic, EquityPro offers companies a unique solution that leverages data from one of the industry's leading tax firms, combined with Equus' powerful and intuitive user interface, to manage the complete incentive lifecycle – from sign-on, through payments, and receipt of award.

"Working with PwC underscores our strategic focus to further drive growth and innovation in the global mobility market," stated Mark Thomas, CEO and Founder of Equus Software. "PwC's deep tax knowledge and expertise along with their commitment to work closely with us on the further development of our solution, will directly benefit our clients around the world."

Companies can leverage EquityPro's powerful platform to manage share plans for their global employees, while benefiting from the peace of mind that a globally, up-to-date tax logic brings.

"We're extremely excited at the prospect of working with Equus Software to bring our leading-edge tax capabilities to a broader market," says Peter Clarke, Global Head of Mobility Services at PwC.

EquityPro offers complete visibility into withholding results for global mobility teams, payroll systems, employees and other internal stakeholders, all while automating real-time employee communication. Click here to learn more.

About Equus

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals, and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record for delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service. www.equusoft.com

