Equus Research Reveals How Companies Are Leveraging Technology to Manage Mobile Employees

DENVER, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a leader in Global Mobility technology, today announced findings from a survey evaluating the use of technology in Global Mobility programs. Conducted in partnership with Global Mobility Executive, the survey aimed to uncover how the mobility function is embracing digitalization and leveraging technology to support their global workforce in times of uncertainty.

According to the results, the use of technology is on the rise with 64% of the companies surveyed currently using some form of technology to track and manage their global workforce. Automation was found to be the primary driver for technology adoption with 92% of Global Mobility and HR leaders looking to streamline the manual processes that can inundate mobility teams and hinder the employee experience.

Key findings from the survey include:

36% of GM & HR leaders are still using Excel to manage their programs

43% state that cost is the main barrier to implementing technology

44% seek to use predictive analytics to gain better insight into cost versus actuals

3% of respondents are using AI or VR tools

Additionally, the findings reveal that 80% of Global Mobility leaders believe integration with their downstream partners and Human Resource systems are important, although many are yet to reach that level of maturity. Despite this disconnect, organizations seek a single source of data to mitigate risk and drive program efficiencies.

"Although historically, Global Mobility has been slow to embrace technology, the survey results confirm that a shift is taking place and mobility teams are looking for more efficient ways to manage their global workforce, while maintaining compliance and cost effectiveness," says Shaun Griggs, Founder, Global Mobility Executive. "It's clear, technology is a key enabler to achieve these goals."

"This research is an encouraging snapshot of an industry gradually embracing technologies that help manage the complexities of a global workforce," says Alan Bell, Senior VP of Technology Solutions at Equus. "It's more important than ever for organizations to be agile and have access to reliable, real-time data, to not only ensure the safety of employees, but also to maintain compliance and track cost to prove ROI. There are many innovative and cost-effective technology solutions in the market today to help companies achieve this."

Click here to see the complete survey results.

About Equus

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2000 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals, and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record for delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service. www.equusoft.com

Press Contact

Mandy Hawks

Equus Software

[email protected]

Related Files

Equus_GME_Technology-Survey-Infographic.pdf

Related Images

equus-software.png

Equus Software

Equus logo

Related Links

Equus Software

Global Mobility Technology Survey Report

SOURCE Equus Software