Equus Software Among the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a leading provider of global mobility solutions, today announced that it has earned a spot on the exclusive 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Equus has repeatedly made the Inc. 5000 list due to its notable year-over-year growth and expanding Ecosystem of partners and clients.

The Equus Ecosystem is a cloud-based network that connects global mobility, HR, talent, and reward to a company's supplier's systems, helping to consolidate and share data while facilitating smooth communication and management of their international workforce.

"To be one of the elite nine-time Inc. 5000 honorees is a great testament to Equus' leadership position in providing superior software solutions for the global mobility market," says Mark Thomas, CEO and Founder of Equus Software. "In the year to come, we look forward to continuing to grow the Equus Ecosystem network and delivering innovative technology that supports the success of our clients."

The Inc. 5000 list acknowledges the most successful private companies in the United States based on revenue and employee growth. Since first receiving the award in 2009, Equus has achieved over 622% revenue growth, and the number of employees has grown 532%.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found on www.inc.com/inc5000.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 to 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals, and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record for delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation, and exceptional customer service. www.equusoft.com

