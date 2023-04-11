The alliance of the premier technology and service platform will transform the way companies manage their mobile workforce



DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, the market-leader in global workforce mobility technology, and Vialto Partners, the leading independent provider of services supporting cross-border employee mobility, today announced a strategic alliance around technology and services for the delivery of all assignment and mobility types to the global workforce mobility industry.

Equus Software and Vialto Partners Launch New Strategic Agreement to Drive Global Mobility Transformation

The agreement will provide companies worldwide with agile, innovative solutions that drive value for talent mobility programs. The combination of Equus' technology for workforce mobility and Vialto's global service capabilities will create better reporting, transparency and thought leadership, while unlocking end-to-end productivity gains for employees and program managers.

With international work on the rise, ever-changing cross-border regulations, and increasing global business demands, global mobility teams must continuously evolve their program to keep pace with disruption – and the Equus-Vialto partnership will accelerate the pace at which clients can innovate and transform.

"Vialto has established itself as the frontrunner in the global mobility space, and we seek alliances with only the most innovative companies that will drive value for the organizations we serve," said Leo Palazzuoli, Chief Clients & Markets Officer, Vialto Partners. "A technology leader such as Equus is critical to addressing the needs of our client base to reduce cost, create efficiency and streamline the assignee/employee experience. This alliance will help organizations optimize the full spectrum of technology and services to deliver the best solutions to their mobile workforce."

"The Equus-Vialto alliance is a powerful combination," Equus President Tyler Reynolds said. "In this strategic agreement, we are able to better support our clients with agile and innovative solutions to drive more value and ROI for their programs."

About Equus

Equus Software (Equus) is the global leader in cloud-based international relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2,000 organizations around the world rely on Equus tools and technology to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Founded in 1999, Equus has a proven track record for delivering cutting-edge talent mobility solutions, continuous innovation, and exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit equusoft.com.

About Vialto Partners

Vialto Partners is a market leader providing globally integrated solutions supporting global workforce mobility, including immigration, tax, managed services, and digital solutions. As a trusted advisor of compliance, consulting and technology services to multinational corporations, the firm solves complex, cross-border workforce mobility challenges to ensure its clients and their employees have a consistent and compliant global mobility experience. To learn more, visit vialto.com.

