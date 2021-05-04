Equus Software Continues to Ease Global Mobility Pain Points with AssignmentPro Core

DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a global workforce management technology provider, is updating its innovative assignment management solution with brand new features. AssignmentPro Core is designed to help small global mobility programs move from spreadsheets to an automated platform.

Pre-configured for self-implementation, AssignmentPro Core provides organizations with a simple and secure system that keeps global employees on track and mobility programs running smoothly. The program covers the entire assignment lifecycle, from preauthorization to compensation, taxes and repatriation. Companies can use the software to more effectively work with cost-estimates and balance sheets, workflow and checklists, document management and more.

The AssignmentPro Core update comes with key new features, all aimed at streamlining the global mobility process including:

Out of the box functionality. With three subscription plans, companies can choose the functionality they need now, while making it easy to scale their technology as their program grows.

Best practice templates. Pre-loaded templates like assignment letters, compensation calculations and cost estimates can guide teams to effectively manage their programs with ease, while also offering the ability to customize.

Go live in days. What used to take weeks can now happen in days. Organizations can get their program automated and moving forward right away.

Free, self-guided implementation. AssignmentPro Core takes away the need for costly and lengthy implementations, making it quick and easy to start automating.

This software is now available for purchase online, with an easy and intuitive click-through license and subscription.

"As global mobility continues to get more complex, organizations must be agile and have instant data access to ensure the safety of their global workforce, while also supporting the talent needs of the business," said Alan Bell, SVP of Solutions Consulting at Equus Software. "This technology eliminates the need for laborious spreadsheets and complex calculation tools, instead offering real-time dashboards and instant visibility for your program no matter how big your program is."

The new and improved AssignmentPro Core still holds onto its most important features – time savings via automation of manual tasks, increased accuracy of complex calculations, more visibility into your program and opportunities for improvement, and an exceptional experience for employees & HR users. The program also offers vendor and HRIS human resources information software integration, allowing businesses to connect their entire ecosystem.

To learn more about AssignmentPro Core and other Equus solutions, visit www.equusoft.com.

About Equus Software:

Equus Software is the global leader in cloud-based international relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2000 organizations around the world rely on Equus tools and technology to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Founded in 1999, Equus has a proven track record for delivering cutting-edge talent mobility solutions, continuous innovation, exceptional customer service and can be visited here: www.equusoft.com.

