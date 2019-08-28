Equus Software Named in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Tenth Year

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a leading provider of global mobility technology, today announced that it has earned a spot on the exclusive 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list acknowledges the most successful private companies in the United States based on revenue growth over a three-year period.

Equus has achieved a growth rate of 57% over the last three years alone, and an impressive 747% since first being recognized for the award in 2009. Additionally, the company has expanded their offices in London, Denver and Manila, and recently opened a new office in Lisbon, helping to increase the overall employee base by over 109%.

Equus attributes its rapid and sustained growth to the increasing need to support a global and distributed workforce. As more companies choose to move employees internationally and create more rigor around processes, automation, and reporting, Equus is poised to continue evolving alongside this paradigm. Aside from continuously delivering innovative mobility solutions, Equus owes much of its success to its long-term, positive relationships with partners, clients, and employees.

"Our growth is driven by our ability to help multi-national organizations transform their Global Mobility program with innovative and award-winning technologies, including AssignmentPro, PinPoint, EquityPro, and our newest Posted Worker solution," said Mark Thomas, CEO of Equus. "This is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to develop strategic and innovative solutions that deliver an exceptional experience for mobile employees and the people that support them."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Equus

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals, and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record for delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service. www.equusoft.com

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

