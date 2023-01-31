Equus Software Releases 2022 Global Mobility Technology Landscape Survey Results in Partnership with Global Mobility Executive

Report reveals the new dynamic global workforce has elevated mobility's role to that of a strategic partner in business

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce management technology provider, Equus Software (Equus), and Global Mobility Executive (GME), London-based global mobility research, services and events company, today announced the release of its 2022 Evolving Global Mobility Landscape Report, detailing how the global mobility industry has evolved since 2020 and revealing key findings on how the new dynamic global workforce has elevated mobility's role to that of a strategic partner in business.

"Siloed operational models are becoming obsolete and cumbersome," said Alan Bell, senior vice president of solution consulting at Equus. "This year's survey results confirm that global mobility is adopting a changed mindset. That is, evolving as an interdependent ecosystem that leverages an automated process, helps drive down costs and duplication, and enables time-saving efficiencies to allow for solutions-creation and innovation."

In 2020, Equus and GME conducted the first survey on technology in global mobility titled, "The Future of Global Mobility – The Digital Journey," and this year's report is a follow up to understand the extent to which the pandemic and other political, socio and economical forces are influencing the digital transformation of global mobility.

The 2022 survey responses indicate an almost even split between participants based in Europe, 46 percent, and North America, 44 percent. Participants represented a wide range of industry sectors, but the majority came from the tech sector (40 percent). Fifty seven percent of respondents had an employee population of 20,000 or more.

Key 2022 Evolving Global Mobility Landscape Report findings include:

While international assignments remain the most popular type of move the number of permanent transfers is steadily increasing, particularly in the tech sector and in organizations with smaller assignee populations.

There is a renewed focus on tracking business travellers and remote workers to minimize tax and immigration compliance risks since the height of the pandemic with nearly 60 percent of respondents stating that they were and are using a variety of software tools for tracking.

Other than spreadsheets, using a relocation company's software is popular (23 percent), along with custom built platforms (10 percent), and global mobility technology providers tools (30 percent).

When asked about the biggest barriers to investing in technology, just over half of respondents (51 percent), stated that cost was the main barrier to implementing a tool.

The average global mobility team comprises less than five people which highlights the fact that small teams are managing a large workload and the need for technology solutions has never been greater.

"It is more apparent than ever that digital transformation is key to helping organizations be agile and adapt to changing priorities," said Alex Felstead, director of Global Mobility Executive. "In order to remain competitive, global mobility leaders are relying on technology to improve their efficiency and spot trends that impact strategic decisions. An integrated technology solution is the thread that weaves together a flexible, agile talent mobility ecosystem."

