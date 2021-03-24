Equus Software Simplifies Immigration Workflow with New Innovation

DENVER, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce management technology provider, Equus Software, today announced the launch of PinPoint Immigration, a solution to help businesses digitize their immigration processes.

PinPoint Immigration allows companies to initiate, track and manage immigration cases for employees in one easy-to-use platform.

To drive efficiency and reduce application timelines, PinPoint Immigration automates workflow, avoiding gaps between tasks and tracking progress. Portals give employees and managers visibility with a clear view of cases, online smart questionnaires and document sharing.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced user experience: Online portals offer managers and employees self-service, giving them direct access to data and documents, plus visibility to all stages of the application.

Online portals offer managers and employees self-service, giving them direct access to data and documents, plus visibility to all stages of the application. Reduced administration: Workflow automation reduces manual effort by automatically sending questionnaires and reminders, tracking status and issuing tasks.

Workflow automation reduces manual effort by automatically sending questionnaires and reminders, tracking status and issuing tasks. Business process fit: With its flexible flows and configuration options, the app fits each business's unique processes to deliver efficiency without gaps.

With its flexible flows and configuration options, the app fits each business's unique processes to deliver efficiency without gaps. Data centralization and security: All cases, documents and details are in one place, eradicating repeat data requests. Cloud-based data storage and document sharing provides better control over data access and removes the need to share information via email or spreadsheets.

"Whether you're a large corporation processing hundreds of immigration applications each year, or an accountancy or law firm assisting your clients, the immigration application process can be very inefficient and time-consuming," said Tyler Reynolds, President at Equus Software. "PinPoint Immigration simplifies and automates immigration team processes, to increase efficiency and enhance employee experience."

To learn more about PinPoint Immigration and other Equus solutions, visit www.equusoft.com.

About Equus Software:

Equus Software is the global leader in cloud-based international relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2000 organizations around the world rely on Equus tools and technology to automate transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Founded in 1999, Equus has a proven track record for delivering cutting-edge talent mobility solutions, continuous innovation, exceptional customer service and can be visited here: www.equusoft.com.

