Equus Software Wins MoveCenter's 2023 Technology Supplier of the Year Award

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software (Equus), a leader in workforce mobility solutions, today announced it's the recipient of MoveCenter's 2023 Technology Supplier of the Year Award for its flagship global mobility management solution AssignmentPro, which enables companies to track and manage employees working domestically and internationally.

"The Technology Supplier of the Year award is a testament to the hard work of the Equus team and steadfast relationships with our clients and partners like MoveCenter," Equus President Tyler Reynolds said. "We consistently level up our tech capabilities and client relations standards to meet and exceed expectations, so it is gratifying to be recognized for it."

MoveCenter, a global full-service talent mobility provider, began the Supplier Awards Program in 2017 to recognize companies in the top tier of their given industry. Recipients are chosen based on their ability to deliver on high-performance standards necessary to remain competitive in the global economy. Scoring is based on willingness to "go the extra mile" to not just satisfy, but delight MoveCenter clients through responsiveness and customer friendliness of the coordinators, transferee surveys and feedback and quality of facilities and equipment.

About Equus

Equus Software (Equus) is the global leader in cloud-based international relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2,000 organizations around the world rely on Equus tools and technology to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Founded in 1999, Equus has a proven track record for delivering cutting-edge talent mobility solutions, continuous innovation, and exceptional customer service. equusoft.com.

About MoveCenter

MoveCenter is an award-winning, global Relocation Management Company that was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California. It is a woman-owned business that operates as a strategic supplier for multi-national corporations, privately owned companies and U.S. government agencies. MoveCenter offers a full range of employee relocation and assignment management services in over 150 countries. The company is dedicated to upholding the same high standards of customer relations today as it has for decades. For additional information about MoveCenter, visit www.movecenter.com.

