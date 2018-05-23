Equus Welcomes Emigra as a New Ecosystem Partner

DENVER, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a leader in global mobility solutions, announced today that Emigra, a global immigration consulting firm, is now an Equus Ecosystem Partner. The integration of Emigra into the Equus environment makes it easier for users to collect, monitor and manage the immigration data that is vital for business travelers and global employees.

Global Mobility. Connected

Organizations around the world rely on the Equus technology to manage their global mobility program. Now with Emigra's immigration information integrated with the Equus Ecosystem, clients can benefit from a single platform approach, one that provides direct access to employee-related information and the ability to see and fulfill requests in real-time. Since it eliminates the need to work across multiple systems, Emigra's Ecosystem integration improves the integrity of mobile employee's immigration information, while also enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, visibility, and value of global mobility programs, as a whole.

"Immigration compliance is a top priority for our clients, and now that Emigra is an Equus Ecosystem Partner, it's easier than ever for them to manage all of these processes across a single platform," says Mark Thomas, CEO of Equus.

"By forming this strategic partnership with Equus, Emigra Worldwide is taking yet another step to provide our clients with innovative solutions to bring them comfort, choice, and flexibility. Emigra Worldwide, in conjunction with Equus, will help businesses better meet their needs of immigration service and compliance throughout the world, " said Mark Grippo, Chief Operating Officer at Emigra.

ABOUT EQUUS

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals, and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation, and exceptional customer service. www.equusoft.com

ABOUT EMIGRA

Emigra Worldwide is the leader in global immigration since 1996, offering a single source for full service, end-to-end processing of immigration and consulting related services. Emigra maintains company-owned offices in 14 countries including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States and brings more than 290 professionals servicing more than 50,000 service transactions annually. www.emigra.com

