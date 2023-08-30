E&R Engineering Corp: Advanced Laser & Plasma Innovation Provider from Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp is a pioneering force in the semiconductor industry, known for its nearly three-decade journey from ink markers to laser markers. Since 1994, it has been the exclusive Ethnic-Chinese provider of advanced laser and plasma equipment for semiconductor, LED, and passive component industries. This company is celebrated not only for its technological prowess but also its commitment to customer satisfaction, sustainability, and community development.

Pioneering Excellence

E&R serves the world

E&R is renowned for its self-integrated optical modules with Nano, Pico, and Femto-second laser systems, alongside decades of expertise in plasma technology. Their radio frequency and micro-wave plasma technology offer superior plasma cleaning, high uniformity, low etching rates, and ESD protection. Since 1997, E&R has ventured into customized carrier tape production, operating two manufacturing facilities in Wuxi and Dongguan.

Leading-Edge Solutions

E&R commits to delivering cutting-edge semiconductor solutions. Recent innovations include active involvement in 2.5D and 3D packaging, achieving remarkable accuracy levels of up to ±3um, with ±1um well within reach. Their integration of laser systems with multi-beam technology enhances throughput and maintains exceptional quality standards. Beyond semiconductor solutions, E&R offers a panel-level solution measuring 700 mm * 700 mm tailored for the automotive industry.

Additionally, E&R specializes in providing plasma and laser solutions for third-generation materials like Silicon Carbide (SiC). Their unique laser processes ensure flawless cutting and marking solutions for SiC materials, ensuring defect-free surfaces and sidewalls.

Excellent and Reliable

E&R's global service network is pivotal to its success, featuring a team of skilled service engineers strategically positioned across Asia, Europe, and the USA. This approach transcends linguistic barriers to offer immediate, hands-on assistance, swift issue resolution, and support.

In the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry, E&R Engineering Corp continues to set new standards. Their steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction makes them the preferred partner for those seeking excellence in machine experience.

Visit E&R at SEMICON Taiwan 2023

E&R Engineering Corp invites you to explore their exhibition booth at L0610 on the 4th floor of Hall 1 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from September 6th to 8th.

For more information, visit https://www.enr.com.tw/.

