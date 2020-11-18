ER Near Me Distributes Masks and Hand Sanitizer to Residents of The Hyde Park at Montfort Apartments

"Whether people are asymptomatic or not, helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is our top priority and we were really excited to visit the great community at The Hyde Park at Montfort Apartments," said Marlyn of ER Near Me. "Hand sanitizer and face masks are two things no one can leave home without these days, so the residents were very grateful. We also hung door hangers at each resident's apartment with important information about ER Near Me's services along with contact information for our nearby Addison facility in case they experience COVID-like symptoms."

ER Near Me offers personal concierge care with less wait time than a traditional hospital. Each private room has its own air circulation and HEPA filter for maximum sterilization. ER Near Me has also taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of their patients.

About ER Near Me

ER Near Me is a concierge emergency room with four locations in Addison, Hulen, Richardson, and Plano, Texas. ER Near Me offers emergency medical assistance with expert concierge care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Unlike traditional emergency rooms, the staff focuses on the patient's experience, ensuring immediate, expert medical care in a truly concierge setting.

The experienced physicians provide individualized attention and custom treatment plans to address all types of illnesses and medical emergencies, including infections, pneumonia, broken bones, and head injuries. ER Near Me uses the latest technology, including computed tomography (CT) scan, ultrasounds, and X-rays, and each facility offers the convenience of an on-site diagnostic lab.

