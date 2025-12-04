ER of Lufkin: New Name, Same Trusted Emergency Care for East Texas

501 N Brentwood Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904

LUFKIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've driven down Highway 59 recently, you might've noticed it already. The sign for the 24-hour emergency room at 501 N Brentwood Drive —right next to Sam's Club—looks a little different. The big letters no longer read Total Point Emergency Center. Now, they say ER of Lufkin.You may also have seen our new name on our billboards located at Frank and Hill St (digital board) and Highway Access Road (vinyl billboard).

And that raises a question. What exactly has changed? Well, the honest answer is… not much.

Walk inside, and you'll see the same doctors, the same nurses, the same registration staff who've been greeting patients for years. The faces are familiar. The medical team hasn't turned over just because the branding did.

That's the thing about healthcare. Names can change. But trust—the kind you build by being there for people in their scariest, most vulnerable moments—that doesn't vanish when a new sign goes up.

Sabrina Lillard the Facility Manager(RN), has been leading the team here for a long time. She put it plainly: "Our team lives here in the community, so we are committed to our neighbors' health."

That word, neighbors, feels important. It reminds you that these aren't anonymous professionals flown in for shifts. They're the people you bump into at H-E-B or see cheering at a Friday night football, basketball or soccer game. They're woven into the same community they're caring for. That gives a different weight to the word "commitment."

One of the things ER of Lufkin emphasizes is availability: twenty-four hours a day, every single day of the year. And unlike at many hospital ERs, the wait here is usually short. They even say "NO LONG WAITING!"—and while slogans don't always reflect reality, in this case, it lines up with how freestanding emergency centers are designed: smaller, calmer, faster with concierge services.

Speed matters. For major medical emergencies like a potential stroke or severe chest pain , that speed can be lifesaving. For common but serious issues like a deep cut needing stitches, a possible broken bone, or severe stomach pain, it means getting treatment and answers without delay.

And for parents seeking pediatric emergency care in Lufkin for a child's sudden high fever or injury, that immediate reassurance makes all the difference.

This is a point the staff keep coming back to: ER of Lufkin is not an urgent care. Urgent care has its place—such as treating ear infections, sprains, and minor illnesses. But urgent cares aren't equipped for serious emergencies.

They typically lack advanced diagnostic imaging tools, such as CT scanners or ultrasounds, as well as comprehensive lab services necessary for rapid diagnosis. They can't manage major trauma, treat severe allergic reactions, or provide an immediate workup for abdominal pain to rule out appendicitis.

ER of Lufkin can. As a state-licensed Freestanding Emergency Medical Care facility, we offer a similar level of care as a hospital ER, with board-certified physicians and ER-trained nurses on-site 24/7, a radiologist—just without the typical long wait times.

If you require hospitalization afterward, they'll stabilize you, initiate treatment, and arrange for your transfe, if deemed necessary by the physician.

And what about insurance? That question often arises. The team says they accept all major private plans , are upfront about billing, and even offer payment plans. It's never "cheap," of course, but clarity helps people walk in without that added fear.

The rebrand also became an opportunity to remind people that this isn't a distant chain. We hired local contractors for signage and renovations. We partnered with Townsquare Media's local radio stations, such as KYKS 105, Kfox 95.5, and Q107.

We even sponsored a "Calm Corner" in a Lufkin ISD classroom, a little space with comfy chairs where kids can regroup when they're overwhelmed.

Those details might not seem like much on their own. But together, they paint a picture of a locally focused emergency center that sees itself as part of Lufkin, not just in it. You might have seen us in billboards: a digital board at Frank and Hill St or a Vinyl Billboard at Highway Access Road.

The vision moving forward is simple: combine the best of both worlds. Offer the advanced hospital-level emergency care you'd expect in a big city, but keep the personal, small-town touch. And maybe that's why the name change matters less than people think.

Because when it comes down to it, ER of Lufkin is about continuity. The logo outside has changed. The people inside haven't. And in an emergency, that kind of consistency—the comfort of knowing who's waiting on the other side of the door—might be the most important thing of all.

To learn more about our 24/7 emergency care services in Lufkin, visit our website or give us a call to speak with a member of our team.

ER of Lufkin is a 24/7 freestanding emergency room in Lufkin, Texas, designed for patients and families who need hospital-level care without the long hospital wait. Board-certified emergency physicians, experienced nurses, on-site CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and a full laboratory allow the team to diagnose and treat everything from high fevers and fractures to chest pain, strokes, pediatric emergencies, and severe injuries, day or night. The focus is simple, even if emergencies rarely are: fast, compassionate care the moment you walk through the door, with a "no long wait" approach that helps families avoid crowded, stressful ER waiting rooms.

Serving Lufkin and the surrounding East Texas communities, ER of Lufkin is committed not just to clinical excellence, but to treating every patient like a person—not a number on a chart. That shows up in small ways, like staff who take time to listen, explain results, and check back in, and in bigger ones, like transparent billing, clear pricing, and payment options that reduce the fear of surprise costs. ER of Lufkin accepts all major private insurance plans and offers discounts for seniors and first responders, helping working families feel a little more secure when the unexpected happens. At the end of the day, it's an emergency room built for real people in Lufkin—parents, grandparents, neighbors—who just want quick answers, kind care, and a team they can trust when something goes wrong.

