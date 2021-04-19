ER Physician Creates "Candle Buddy" to Safe-Guard Birthday Traditions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Stefanko (Dr. Bob) and Andrew Hasson teamed up to design a special birthday candle holder called the CANDLE BUDDY! Each Candle Buddy has a reusable adhesive which will stick to the outside of your dessert's protective packaging. By placing the birthday candles on the "outside" of the packaging you will now protect your dessert while blowing out the candles. The Candle Buddy can stick to any smooth surface such as plastic, glass, bakery boxes and more. Now, family and friends can continue the tradition of making a wish and blowing out birthday candles safely, without spreading germs! Candle Buddy is in the shape of a cupcake and comes in four different colors; pink, purple, blue and turquoise. The Candle Buddy complete set comes with 8 cupcake Candle Buddy(s) and 2 Number Candle Buddy(s) to hold the large number candles. They are available on Amazon, in select retail stores and on their website www.candlebuddy.com.

Dr. Bob has been an Emergency Room physician for almost 40 years. He stopped eating birthday cake at celebrations years ago. After diagnosing and treating many patients who had become sick after attending parties, Dr. Bob knew that germs, viruses and bacteria could be spread while blowing out birthday candles. He discovered a research study that showed blowing out candles could cause an increase in the amount of germs by up to 1400%. Dr. Bob knew there had to be a safe way to stop the spread of germs, especially now as we try to re-imagine "normal." Dr. Bob has been pressed to protect the time-honored tradition of blowing out birthday candles and keeping the joy of celebrating all occasions!

Dr. Bob's nephew, Andrew Hasson, was a Director of Operations for a large, national franchise chain for over 15 years. Hasson's strengths are strategic operation management, engineering, production, and creative marketing ideas. Combining their knowledge and resources together, they invented Candle Buddy.

Candle Buddy is a fun product for all ages and more importantly a way to keep "GERMS OFF" for a healthy celebration. Additional shapes and colors will be added within the year. This product is a must have for everyone!

For more information contact: Andrew Hasson (512) 520-2425 or [email protected].

