E&R Showcases Advanced Packaging Innovations at IEEE ECTC 2025 in Texas

E&R Engineering Corp

May 12, 2025, 10:00 ET

KAOHSIUNG, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. is excited to participate in the 75th IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), taking place from May 27–30, 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Texas.

E&R Advanced Packaging Solution.
This year, E&R will highlight its latest solutions in Advanced Packaging, including high-precision laser drilling for 2.5D/3D ICs, multi-beam laser application, and plasma systems with excellent uniformity and thermal stability. E&R will also showcase its comprehensive Flip Chip solution—featuring pre-die bond and pre-underfill plasma cleaning, as well as on-boat/tray laser marking for high-integrity traceability.

Our Marketing Director Kevin Chang and Sales Supervisor Leo Lee, both with extensive experience in the North American market, will be present to engage with partners and customers.

E&R will be co-exhibiting at the booth of our valued partner Scientech. We warmly invite you to visit us and explore how our advanced technologies can help shape the future of semiconductor packaging.

Booth Information
Booth Number: 438
Date: May 27–30, 2025
Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Texas
Address:  1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas, USA, 76051
Visit us at Scientech's Booth!

E&R Website: https://en.enr.com.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684693/E_R.jpg

