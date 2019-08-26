ERA Coalition Teams with L.A. Fashion Brand Michael Stars to Release Limited Edition Tee on Women's Equality Day
Proceeds to support drive for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA); scores of artists, activists, and business leaders post photos with hashtags #equalfuture #womensequalityday
Aug 26, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's Equality Day today, Michael Stars, the Los Angeles-based contemporary fashion leader, and the ERA Coalition, an organization that advocates for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), representing more than 100 member and lead organizations, today launched a campaign to raise funds to accelerate passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).
Gloria Steinem, Patricia Arquette, Alyssa Milano, Justin Baldoni, Garcelle Beauvais, Maria Bello, Rosario Dawson, Jamia Wilson, Teresa Younger, Ted Bunch, Tony Porter, and others are joining the growing national call for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment and today are posting photos wearing the limited-edition tee, which features a quote from acclaimed author, activist, and educator, bell hooks.
Fifty percent of sales from the tee will benefit the ERA Coalition.
The campaign comes at a pivotal time. With just one more state needed to ratify the amendment, the United States is closer than ever before to ensuring that equal rights, regardless of sex or gender, is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.
Visit www.eracoalition.org to learn more about the ERA.
Get the tee at www.michaelstars.com
Press contacts:
Anne Baker, Inkhouse for ERA Coalition
Email: 220528@email4pr.com
Claudia Carasso for Michael Stars
Email: 220528@email4pr.com
Phone: 415-806-8324
SOURCE ERA Coalition
Share this article