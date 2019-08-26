ERA Coalition Teams with L.A. Fashion Brand Michael Stars to Release Limited Edition Tee on Women's Equality Day

Proceeds to support drive for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA); scores of artists, activists, and business leaders post photos with hashtags #equalfuture #womensequalityday

News provided by

ERA Coalition

Aug 26, 2019, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's Equality Day today, Michael Stars, the Los Angeles-based contemporary fashion leader, and the ERA Coalition, an organization that advocates for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), representing more than 100 member and lead organizations, today launched a campaign to raise funds to accelerate passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). 

Shown here: the limited-edition premium Michael Stars tee for women and men. 50 percent of proceeds benefit the ERA Coalition, an organization that supports and helps lead the movement for passage of the equal rights amendment through public education and messaging campaigns. Go to www.michaelstars.com to buy the tee. For more info on the ERA go to www.eracoaltion.org
Gloria Steinem, Patricia Arquette, Alyssa Milano, Justin Baldoni, Garcelle Beauvais, Maria Bello, Rosario Dawson, Jamia Wilson, Teresa Younger, Ted Bunch, Tony Porter, and others are joining the growing national call for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment and today are posting photos wearing the limited-edition tee, which features a quote from acclaimed author, activist, and educator, bell hooks.

Fifty percent of sales from the tee will benefit the ERA Coalition.

The campaign comes at a pivotal time. With just one more state needed to ratify the amendment, the United States is closer than ever before to ensuring that equal rights, regardless of sex or gender, is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Read the full release here.

Visit www.eracoalition.org to learn more about the ERA.
Get the tee at  www.michaelstars.com

Press contacts:
Anne Baker, Inkhouse for ERA Coalition
Email: 220528@email4pr.com

Claudia Carasso for Michael Stars
Email: 220528@email4pr.com 
Phone: 415-806-8324

SOURCE ERA Coalition

