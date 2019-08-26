ERA Coalition Teams with L.A. Fashion Brand Michael Stars to Release Limited Edition Tee on Women's Equality Day

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's Equality Day today, Michael Stars , the Los Angeles-based contemporary fashion leader, and the ERA Coalition, an organization that advocates for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), representing more than 100 member and lead organizations, today launched a campaign to raise funds to accelerate passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

Shown here: the limited-edition premium Michael Stars tee for women and men. 50 percent of proceeds benefit the ERA Coalition, an organization that supports and helps lead the movement for passage of the equal rights amendment through public education and messaging campaigns. Go to www.michaelstars.com to buy the tee. For more info on the ERA go to www.eracoaltion.org

Gloria Steinem, Patricia Arquette, Alyssa Milano, Justin Baldoni, Garcelle Beauvais, Maria Bello, Rosario Dawson, Jamia Wilson, Teresa Younger, Ted Bunch, Tony Porter, and others are joining the growing national call for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment and today are posting photos wearing the limited-edition tee, which features a quote from acclaimed author, activist, and educator, bell hooks.

Fifty percent of sales from the tee will benefit the ERA Coalition .

The campaign comes at a pivotal time. With just one more state needed to ratify the amendment, the United States is closer than ever before to ensuring that equal rights, regardless of sex or gender, is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

