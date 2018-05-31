ERA Key Realty Services Enlists Adwerx Enterprise to Power Automated Listing Advertising Program

Through this service, eligible new listings from ERA Key auto-generate property advertisements that are optimized for maximum effectiveness and feature agent branding and contact details. Adwerx Enterprise zeroes in on location, interest, and important lifestyle factors in order to build an audience of potential buyers. Ads reach these valuable consumers on the websites and social media platforms that they visit regularly. Agents receive regular reports on ad performance that they can share with their clients.

"In our fast-paced and image-oriented society, these advertisements are valuable for attracting consumer attention," said Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor, President, ERA Key Realty Services. "We focus on putting people's homes in the best possible light and Adwerx Enterprise is an important part of that strategy."

ERA Real Estate was founded on the premise of building a franchise system based on the principle of collaboration - the idea that by working together and helping one another, a stronger community of real estate professionals could be built. Each ERA office helps strengthen the communities where they work and practice real estate. In February, ERA Key and HUNT Real Estate ERA merged. The combined company now has over 1,600 real estate professionals across over 50 offices. HUNT Real Estate ERA is already using Adwerx Enterprise automated listing ads.

"We've seen tremendous success since our program launched for HUNT Real Estate ERA in February," said Charlie Hunt, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HUNT Real Estate ERA. "For us, Adwerx checks all the boxes, it's easy to implement and it empowers our agents with a comprehensive digital advertising strategy that deploys automatically whenever a property is listed for sale."

"ERA Key Realty Services is one of the top ERA franchises and it's an honor to work with them," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "At Adwerx, we are focused on delivering results for brokerages and busy real estate professionals."

Digital ads have become an important part of an agent's marketing repertoire. The Adwerx Enterprise Program makes advertising brilliantly simple by providing a brokerage-wide solution for property ads. To learn more, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

About ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Mass., has 15 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts and is among the 10 largest residential real estate agencies in Massachusetts based on the number of homes sold. It is also among the top 10 agencies in the ERA Franchise System, which has more than 2,400 agencies worldwide. ERA Key has been named among the top places to work in the state in the large company category for the past three years, based on a survey administered by Energage for The Boston Globe. It also won the Momentum Award as the fastest growing ERA franchise in 2012 and the Gene Francis Memorial Award as the Top All-Around Company in ERA in 2014. In February 2018, ERA Key merged with HUNT Real Estate ERA. Combined, they have 1,600 sales professionals in over 50 offices spanning Massachusetts, western and upstate New York, and metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. For more information about ERA Key, visit www.KeyRealtyServices.com.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

