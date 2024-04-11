Era Locums Wins Top Medical Staffing Award

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Era Locums, a fast-growing medical staffing company founded by industry veteran Sigrid Boring, is thrilled to announce it has been named one of Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2024.

"Being recognized within our industry by our most valuable asset – our team – gives me a great sense of pride," said Sigrid Boring, CEO of Era Locums. "Every day, our team demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to serving our physicians and clients. This award is a true testament to their efforts."

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the locum tenens industry, Era Locums prioritizes a modern and empathetic approach that meets the evolving needs of both healthcare providers and clients.

SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published the Best Staffing Firms to Work For list for the past 15 years. Era Locums was honored as part of the 10-20 employee-firm category. This prestigious award is particularly significant because it is based entirely on voluntary feedback from employees.

"We are incredibly grateful to our amazing team at Era Locums," Boring added. "This award fuels our passion to continue living our values and advancing our mission together in the year ahead."

Era Locums will be featured in the March/April print edition of Staffing Industry Review to commemorate the award.

About Era Locums

Era Locums is a physician-focused medical staffing company dedicated to providing modern and responsive solutions for both locum tenens physicians and healthcare facilities. Founded by industry veteran Sigrid Boring, Era Locums prioritizes a client-centric approach built on empathy and a deep understanding of the current healthcare landscape.

